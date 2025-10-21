Hopes for a quick fix to problems in the government’s flagship motor industry policy, the Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP), have dimmed as no-one has yet been appointed to lead its review.
The 2021-35 programme was originally scheduled for review one-third of the way through, in 2026, but the industry has been pressing for early action since it became clear that key targets are unachievable under current conditions. Industry expectations were that production and employment were supposed to double and local content to grow 50% by 2035. In fact, all three have shrunk since APDP terms were announced in 2018...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.