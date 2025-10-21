Former Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya’s name surfaces in Madlanga commission as witness details interference
Witness testifies at Madlanga Commission that officers claiming to act on behalf of former Hawks head tried to interfere with police operation
21 October 2025 - 13:40
A secret witness has testified at the Madlanga commission that when police went to the house of the alleged assassination mastermind, Katiso Molefe, to arrest him, officers who purported to have been sent by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s (DPCI’s) former head, Gen Godfrey Lebeya, attempted to interfere with the operation.
The witness, whose identity has been withheld due to safety concerns, is giving evidence about interference in police work, focusing on what happened during the investigation of the assassination of engineer Armand Swart...
