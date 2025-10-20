The cabinet has approved the new integrated resource plan 2025 (IRP 2025), which will be published in the Government Gazette by Friday. It’s a R2.23-trillion power plan set to determine SA’s future energy mix and investment priorities. Business Day TV unpacked the detail with independent energy analyst Tshepo Kgadima.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Unpacking the government’s R2.23-trillion power plan
Business Day TV speak with Tshepo Kgadima, independent energy analyst
