RAF paid R232m in performance rewards despite adverse audit opinion, MPs told
Rewards paid in a year in which auditor-general found fund’s financial statements to be materially misstated
20 October 2025 - 21:18
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) paid R231.7m in performance rewards despite receiving an adverse audit opinion, the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) heard on Monday.
The figure, disclosed in the RAF’s annual report tabled before parliament, has drawn scrutiny from Scopa, which is conducting a formal inquiry into the fund’s financial and governance failures...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.