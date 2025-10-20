Government revives pebble bed reactor plan in R2.23-trillion energy overhaul
IRP 2025 sets SA on path to source more than half its electricity from clean energy by 2039, with new nuclear build at the core of the strategy
20 October 2025 - 05:00
The government plans to revive its mothballed pebble bed modular reactor (PBMR) programme as part of its new energy blueprint, which aims to derive more than half of SA’s electricity from clean energy sources by 2039.
The R2.23-trillion Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025, approved by cabinet last week, heralds a “structural disruption” that will see the majority of SA’s electricity generated by nuclear and renewable sources such as wind and solar by 2039, minister of electricity & energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Sunday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.