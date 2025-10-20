DA wants answers about Tshwane’s R700m water tanker bill
The metro’s spending on water tankers has ballooned from R140m to R777m
20 October 2025 - 13:05
The DA in Tshwane has written to city manager Johann Mettler demanding an investigation after the city’s water tanker bill surged from R140m in 2024 to R777m in 2025.
“This was revealed by a News24 exposé on Sunday [and] based on the exposé, the DA has written to Tshwane municipal manager Johann Mettler to ask for the most comprehensive internal investigation possible. Because of the risk of internal interference in such an investigation, we are also reporting the matter to the public protector as a potential form of maladministration,” DA Tshwane mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink said...
