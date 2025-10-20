Airlines warn of ‘economic disaster’ as flight procedures remain suspended across SA
Airline body says grounding of instrument flight procedures is crippling operations and costing carriers millions
20 October 2025 - 05:00
The Airline Association of Southern Africa (AASA) has raised concerns about operational inefficiencies and safety failures in SA, citing the continuing suspension of more than 200 instrument flight procedures by the country’s Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) at airports across the country.
According to AASA CEO Aaron Munetsi, this continues to disrupt airline operations and cost airlines millions of dollars in additional fuel, engine wear and maintenance, crew flight duty, flight operations support, customer compensation and reputational damage.s text...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.