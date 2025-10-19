Scopa asserts authority over RAF probe, warns of subpoena for ex-CEO
Letsoalo’s objections dismissed as committee reaffirms oversight powers and accelerates inquiry into R1bn procurement concerns
19 October 2025 - 07:55
Parliament’s standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) says it will issue a final letter to former Road Accident Fund (RAF) chief executive Collins Letsoalo, requesting a firm undertaking of his appearance before its inquiry into the utility’s financial affairs.
Scopa has already made three attempts to secure Letsoalo’s voluntary co-operation. But Letsoalo has snubbed the inquiry, objecting to its jurisdiction...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.