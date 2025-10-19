Mchunu takes full responsibility for directive disbanding political killings task team
Suspended police minister tells MPs he alone authored and signed the controversial letter, defending its intent and legality
19 October 2025 - 20:00
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu is standing by his story that he alone drafted and signed the December 31 directive disbanding the political killings task team and that he accepts personal responsibility for its tone and contents.
“I’m taking personal responsibility for that letter, and I stand by it,” he said to parliament’s ad hoc committee on police corruption, adding that the directive was routed through his chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, and sent to adviser Vusi Pikoli and the acting national commissioner...
