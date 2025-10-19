Lucky Montana loses bid to file affidavit in R55m Sars lawsuit
Hearing about attachment of assets will proceed without an affidavit defending former Prasa CEO
19 October 2025 - 15:43
Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana’s appeal to file an answering affidavit in the R55m tax lawsuit initiated by the SA Revenue Service (Sars) has been dismissed by the Pretoria high court.
The Pretoria high court in July dismissed Montana’s (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-08-13-lucky-montana-in-a-corner-in-r46m-tax-legal-battle-with-sars/) condonation application for the late filing of the answering affidavit. The condonation application did not have the answering affidavit. He failed to file an answering affidavit for more than a year and breached court rules...
