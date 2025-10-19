Business Day TV spoke to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital and Gary Booysen from Rand Swiss
Party bleeds support to PA and ActionSA as post-election fragmentation accelerates
Suspended police minister tells MPs he alone authored and signed the controversial letter, defending its intent and legality
Governing party seeks to overturn the attachment order on its bank accounts amid more than R85m debt to Ezulweni Investments
The company has become the first mobile operator in Africa to surpass 300-million customers
Fuel and food dynamics continue to shape outlook as Reserve Bank prepares monetary policy review
Business Day TV spoke to Graydon Morris from Sterling Private Wealth
From New York to Los Angeles, demonstrators of all ages denounce what they call the president’s authoritarianism and corruption
SA welcome back premier spinner Keshav Maharaj from injury, with captain Aiden Markram eyeing a strong response after defeat in Lahore
OpenAI does not avoid copyrighted content; it puts the onus on studios to notify it of any violations and to opt out
Business Day will launch a new version of its mobile app on October 21.
Readers are asked to update the current app from their app store for the latest version to continue receiving our news, commentary, and markets coverage without interruption.
Android users can download here.
Apple users here.
Subscribe to Business Day.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Business Day gets a revamped app on Tuesday
Readers are asked to update the current app
Business Day will launch a new version of its mobile app on October 21.
Readers are asked to update the current app from their app store for the latest version to continue receiving our news, commentary, and markets coverage without interruption.
Android users can download here.
Apple users here.
Subscribe to Business Day.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.