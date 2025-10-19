National

Business Day gets a revamped app on Tuesday

Readers are asked to update the current app

19 October 2025 - 18:01
Spread of Financial Mail magazines and Business Day newspapers. Picture: Mudiwa Gavaza.
Business Day will launch a new version of its mobile app on October 21.

Readers are asked to update the current app from their app store for the latest version to continue receiving our news, commentary, and markets coverage without interruption.

Android users can download here.

Apple users here.

