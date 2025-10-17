The R54bn additional income that Eskom is expecting from a settlement with energy regulator Nersa has been considered in the auditor-general’s assessment of the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern in the next 18 months.
This was disclosed by Andrè Dennis, a partner at auditing firm Deloitte, during a joint presentation with the auditor-general to the parliamentary portfolio committee on energy and electricity about Eskom’s audit outcomes for 2024/25...
