Reserve Bank seizes cars, jewellery and art in Markus Jooste estate
Vehicles and valuables worth millions confiscated in probe into late Steinhoff boss’s exchange control breaches
16 October 2025 - 18:34
The SA Reserve Bank has seized several cars belonging to the estate of former Steinhoff boss Markus Jooste, who took his life last year when law enforcement were ready to pounce on him for the fraud he orchestrated at the company that bled billions from investors.
The Bank seized five cars from the estate, including an Isuzu double-cab bakkie valued at R80,000; a Mercedes-Benz SL600 with a R434,300 price tag; a Land Rover Defender valued at R350,000; a Lexus LX570 valued at R293,600; and a Volkswagen Kombi VN 750 with a realisable value of about R344,100...
