Cyril Ramaphosa suspends inspector-general of intelligence

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suspended inspector-general of intelligence Imtiaz Fazel with immediate effect after a complaint.
Parliament’s joint standing committee on intelligence (JSCI) told Ramaphosa it had received a complaint on the conduct of Fazel and that the committee would conduct an investigation in line with the Intelligence Services Act.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed the JSCI investigation.
Fazel has been inspector-general since 2022. He previously served as deputy director-general for governance, risk and compliance in the department of public works, after which he served as acting director-general in the department of public works and infrastructure.
