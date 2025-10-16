National

Police raid Brown Mogotsi business amid corruption crackdown

Businessman has been linked to allegations of political interference in criminal justice system

16 October 2025 - 21:52
by Staff Reporter
Brown Mogotsi, police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate. Picture: FACEBOOK
Police descended on the business property of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, whose name has featured prominently in allegations of political interference in SA’s criminal justice system.

Mogotsi’s name surfaced at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is investigating alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.

Testimony before the commission linked Mogotsi to another businessman, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala — who is in custody for attempted murder and money laundering — and suggested Mogotsi had solicited funds to support ANC activities.

Top cop Sibiya braced for arrest as corruption crackdown widens

Police raid deputy commissioner’s home as inquiries link him to neutralised political killings task team
National
1 week ago

Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police presence at the business premises of Mogotsi in Seweding village in Mahikeng was part of an investigation that has already been discussed before the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.

Mogotsi told news channel Newzroom Afrika he was surprised by the raid, which he understood to be a search-and-seizure operation.

He said he was not in the North West but in Johannesburg, and he had asked the police officers who were at his business premises to meet him in Johannesburg.

“They said they’ll be here around 10pm. I will not meet them at night, would rather hand myself over at Alexandra police station tomorrow [Friday] morning because I don’t trust those ones as some of them are wearing balaclavas,” he said.

ALSO READ:

Shadrack Sibiya says he is a scapegoat, not a saboteur

The deputy police commissioner says a smear campaign is linked to his Hawks job application, as MPs probe criminal justice capture
National
1 day ago

ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout

Secret witness tells Madlanga commission Carrim received money from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
National
2 days ago

NEWS ANALYSIS: Sibiya’s mask slips during late-night grilling by MPs

Victim façade crumbles under intense scrutiny by ANC chief whip
Politics
20 hours ago

Mkhwanazi gives explosive details on SAPS infiltration and rogue arrests

Parliament hears new claims of WhatsApp‑linked directives, IDAC sabotage, and classified leaks as committee probe continues
National
1 week ago

KZN police chief slams MP and media for exposing covert operation

Mkhwanazi accuses Kohler Barnard of endangering officers’ lives after photos of safe house made public
National
1 week ago
