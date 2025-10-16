Brown Mogotsi, police minister Senzo Mchunu’s alleged associate. Picture: FACEBOOK
Police descended on the business property of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, whose name has featured prominently in allegations of political interference in SA’s criminal justice system.
Mogotsi’s name surfaced at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is investigating alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.
Testimony before the commission linked Mogotsi to another businessman, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala — who is in custody for attempted murder and money laundering — and suggested Mogotsi had solicited funds to support ANC activities.
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police presence at the business premises of Mogotsi in Seweding village in Mahikeng was part of an investigation that has already been discussed before the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.
Mogotsi told news channel Newzroom Afrika he was surprised by the raid, which he understood to be a search-and-seizure operation.
He said he was not in the North West but in Johannesburg, and he had asked the police officers who were at his business premises to meet him in Johannesburg.
“They said they’ll be here around 10pm. I will not meet them at night, would rather hand myself over at Alexandra police station tomorrow [Friday] morning because I don’t trust those ones as some of them are wearing balaclavas,” he said.
Police raid Brown Mogotsi business amid corruption crackdown
Businessman has been linked to allegations of political interference in criminal justice system
Police descended on the business property of North West businessman Brown Mogotsi, whose name has featured prominently in allegations of political interference in SA’s criminal justice system.
Mogotsi’s name surfaced at the Madlanga commission of inquiry, which is investigating alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system.
Testimony before the commission linked Mogotsi to another businessman, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala — who is in custody for attempted murder and money laundering — and suggested Mogotsi had solicited funds to support ANC activities.
Top cop Sibiya braced for arrest as corruption crackdown widens
Police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said the police presence at the business premises of Mogotsi in Seweding village in Mahikeng was part of an investigation that has already been discussed before the ad hoc committee and the Madlanga commission.
Mogotsi told news channel Newzroom Afrika he was surprised by the raid, which he understood to be a search-and-seizure operation.
He said he was not in the North West but in Johannesburg, and he had asked the police officers who were at his business premises to meet him in Johannesburg.
“They said they’ll be here around 10pm. I will not meet them at night, would rather hand myself over at Alexandra police station tomorrow [Friday] morning because I don’t trust those ones as some of them are wearing balaclavas,” he said.
TimesLIVE
ALSO READ:
Shadrack Sibiya says he is a scapegoat, not a saboteur
ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout
NEWS ANALYSIS: Sibiya’s mask slips during late-night grilling by MPs
Mkhwanazi gives explosive details on SAPS infiltration and rogue arrests
KZN police chief slams MP and media for exposing covert operation
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Shadrack Sibiya says he is a scapegoat, not a saboteur
Fikile Mbalula says criminal cartels have infiltrated ANC
Khumalo details how ‘Cat’ Matlala paid Brown Mogotsi to influence Mchunu
NATASHA MARRIAN: Brown Mogotsi is everywhere
ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout
‘You can’t say no’: Sibiya testifies on ministerial requests
Mkhwanazi gives explosive details on SAPS infiltration and rogue arrests
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.