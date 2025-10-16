The economy isn’t one story, it’s millions: Old Mutual gives South Africans a voice at B20

This year, SA holds the presidency of the G20 and the B20. The G20 brings together leaders of the largest economies to tackle global challenges. The B20 gives the business community a formal role in that process, offering advice and recommendations to the G20.

These platforms may seem distant, but the outcomes will affect South Africans directly. They influence the cost of living, the policies that guide business growth and the pathways open to young people entering the workforce. That is why inclusion has to sit at the heart of SA’s leadership role this year.

For a country like SA, inclusion isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s essential. High unemployment, rising living costs and limited access to opportunities mean that too many people are left out of the benefits of growth. If global conversations don’t connect with local realities, they risk overlooking the very voices that can unlock new ideas and solutions. Bringing more South Africans into the dialogue is therefore not just for show. It’s central to building an economy that works for everyone.

Opening the conversation

As a silver sponsor of the B20, Old Mutual is using its role to do more than support the event. Through its Add Your Voice campaign, it’s creating a way for South Africans to take part in a space that has too often excluded them — high-level policy making — by providing a platform for them to share their views in their own words.

People can share their views directly through Old Mutual’s B20 WhatsApp bot, either by sending a voice note or a written response. The prompts are simple. What would make it easier to grow your business? What does a good life mean to you? What is holding your community back? Each response will be collected and carried into the B20 conversation. They will be played at Old Mutual’s stand at the B20 Summit in Johannesburg in November, amplified in the media and shared with the leaders who are shaping SA’s presidency of the G20.

Listening on its own changes nothing. Real inclusion begins when voices are carried into the spaces where decisions are made, when participation turns into policy and perspectives turn into influence.

Alongside creating space for voices to be heard, Old Mutual is contributing directly within the B20 itself. Several team members are participating in task forces that cover themes such as digital transformation, employment and trade. This involvement helps ensure that local perspectives are represented in the policy recommendations feeding into the G20. Coupled with Add Your Voice, it shows the company’s commitment to connecting everyday realities with high-level decision-making.

Why it matters

The G20 and B20 may operate on the world stage, but their influence is felt in households, workplaces and communities. By opening a platform where South Africans can share their experiences and ideas, Old Mutual is showing that listening is only the starting point. What matters is connecting those perspectives to influence and action.

Old Mutual’s role is not to speak on behalf of people but to make sure they are heard. Add Your Voice links everyday realities to high-level policy. It highlights that the economy is made up of many different perspectives, each with its own insight and aspiration.

The bigger picture

SA now has an opportunity to lead by example. With Add Your Voice, Old Mutual is proud to carry the voices of South Africans forward so that global conversations reflect their hopes and challenges.

If SA can show that citizen insights can genuinely shape global priorities, it will set a precedent that policy everywhere must stay connected to people’s lives.

Add Your Voice is more than a campaign; it’s a call to action for South Africans to be heard. It gives people across the country the opportunity to share their challenges, hopes, and ideas about money, opportunity, and the future. Old Mutual invites all citizens to join the conversation on WhatsApp at 082 690 5619 or on Facebook at @OldMutualSA.

