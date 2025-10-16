Mchunu tells committee of frosty relationship with police top brass
Suspended minister accuses the SAPS leadership of withholding key information from MPs
16 October 2025 - 19:25
Suspended police minister Senzo Mchunu has accused national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola of withholding information regarding the disbandment of the political killings task team.
Mchunu made the accusation on Thursday while testifying before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.