Government approves R2.23-trillion power plan
IRP 2025 outlines an investment framework aimed at balancing supply and demand, curbing carbon output and lowering the cost of electricity
16 October 2025 - 12:19
SA is set to have a new R2.23-trillion power plan after the cabinet approved the new Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) on Wednesday, which will determine the country’s future electricity mix and investment priorities.
The IRP outlines an investment framework aimed at balancing supply and demand, curbing carbon output and lowering the cost of electricity. It builds on the IRP 2023, incorporating updated projections for demand growth, generation capacity and the integration of renewables into the national grid...
