SA’s gambling operators generated gross revenue of R75bn in the 2024/25 financial year in a country plagued by poverty and unemployment.
And this does not reflect the full extent of gambling activities, much of which takes place on illegal, online gambling platforms. Hopefuls also spent R1.96bn last year on lottery tickets, up from R1.83bn the previous year. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.