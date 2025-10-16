Expropriation on the cards for transmission lines, says Ramokgopa
Minister says pilot programme will procure about 1,000km in the Northern Cape, North West and Gauteng
16 October 2025 - 17:13
Expropriation for public purposes is on the cards as the government embarks on its multiyear, R440bn project to roll out 14,000km of transmission lines and more than 170 substations, electricity & energy minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said on Thursday.
He told members of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) one of the biggest challenges to the project was to obtain the right of way from landowners as the lines would criss-cross public and private land throughout the country, going through farmland in far-flung areas. ..
