Shadrack Sibiya says he is a scapegoat, not a saboteur

The deputy police commissioner says a smear campaign is linked to his Hawks job application, as MPs probe criminal justice capture

15 October 2025 - 10:08
by Tara Roos

Deputy national police commissioner Lt‑Gen Shadrack Sibiya says the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was properly authorised, procedurally managed and part of a broader restructuring of specialised units.

But he also told MPs on Tuesday evening that Crime Intelligence (CI) dysfunction and factional targeting had undermined oversight and distorted the narrative around his role...

