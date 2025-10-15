RAF media contracts under fire as MPs question tender
MPs ask senior managers in Scopa inquiry whether the fund is getting value for money
15 October 2025 - 20:12
The media-buying contracts of the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to the value of more than R1bn were under scrutiny in parliament on Wednesday, with MPs questioning senior managers on whether the cash-strapped fund was getting value for money.
The inquiry by the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) heard that the RAF awarded two tenders to the value of R500m each: one to Dzinge Productions (in December 2023) and the other to Media Mix 360 (in November 2022). ..
