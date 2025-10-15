RAF executives allege board bypass and R1.8m CEO security spend in Scopa inquiry
Affidavits detail procurement irregularities and unauthorised delegations as parliament probes governance failures at the Road Accident Fund
15 October 2025 - 05:00
Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) executives have told parliament that senior management repeatedly bypassed board resolutions, violated procurement protocols and ignored constitutional principles in the handling of multimillion-rand contracts and executive protection arrangements.
Their testimony, delivered to the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa), centres on allegations of irregular expenditure, unauthorised delegations and retaliatory suspensions, and forms part of a broader inquiry into governance failures at the fund...
