National

NPA seeks review of magistrate’s recusal in police corruption case

Vusimuzi Mahlangu steps down from case against crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo after being subpoenaed to appear before Madlanga commission

15 October 2025 - 16:19
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced on Tuesday that he would be recusing himself because he had been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission.
Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced on Tuesday that he would be recusing himself because he had been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission.
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the magistrate presiding over the corruption case of suspended crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo shouldn’t have recused himself amid from the case, as allegations made at the Madlanga commission have no bearing on the case.

Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced on Tuesday he would recuse himself because he had been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.

My clients are suffering prejudice because they are unable to go to court
Adv Zandile Mshololo

However, Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the NPA’s investigating directorate against corruption, said the authority was taking the matter on review to the Pretoria high court “as allegations made at the commission have no bearing on the matter before court”.

Khumalo is appearing in the Pretoria magistrate’s court with Maj-Gen Nozipho Madondo and Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the alleged appointment of an unqualified civilian to a senior post in the SAPS.

The accused approached the court to have their bail conditions relaxed after national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola lifted their suspensions when they were released on R10,000 bail. Their bail conditions prohibit them from working.

Zandile Mshololo, who represents the three accused, argued their bail conditions should be relaxed.

“My clients are suffering prejudice because they are unable to go to court,” she said.

Magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele postponed the matter to enable the state’s application to be heard in the high court.

Sowetan

Matlala sent document to KZN Hawks head with multiple ID numbers for Ramaphosa

A confidential witness at the Madlanga inquiry gave evidence about WhatsApp messages between Matlala, Senona and fraud investigator Calvin Rafadi
National
4 hours ago

ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout

Secret witness tells Madlanga commission Carrim received money from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
National
20 hours ago

EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning front-page sauce into justice served

SA’s anti-corruption effort is most credible when evidence, cleanups and prosecutorial follow-through align
Opinion
1 day ago

Political killings task team was not meant to be permanent, says Sibiya

Task team fulfilled its mandate and police had begun to restructure units, deputy commissioner tells MPs
National
1 day ago

‘You can’t say no’: Sibiya testifies on ministerial requests

Deputy commissioner testifies that despite having top-secret clearance he was excluded from political killings task team operations
National
1 day ago

MICHAEL AVERY: SA is morphing into Colombia as attack dogs stay leashed

Ramaphosa’s extension of the lottery probe means more nibbling at graft while impunity continues
Opinion
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Gauteng health boss suspended over Tembisa ...
National
2.
ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS ...
National
3.
How Lucky Montana piled up a R55m tax debt
National
4.
Secret witness testifies on Matlala and KZN Hawks ...
National
5.
Medical tax credits limits to be imposed, with ...
National

Related Articles

Matlala sent document to KZN Hawks head with multiple ID numbers for Ramaphosa

National

ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout

National

Secret witness testifies on Matlala and KZN Hawks head’s relationship

National

Officials want media and public barred from Madlanga commission

National

EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning front-page sauce into justice ...

Opinion / Editorials

PBF forensic report urges referral to Madlanga commission after ‘orchestrated ...

National

Sibiya says seizure of his devices is meant to thwart him

National

Bheki Cele queries suicide theory at Nathi Mthethwa’s memorial service

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.