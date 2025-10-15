Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced on Tuesday that he would be recusing himself because he had been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission. Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the magistrate presiding over the corruption case of suspended crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo shouldn’t have recused himself amid from the case, as allegations made at the Madlanga commission have no bearing on the case.
Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced on Tuesday he would recuse himself because he had been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
My clients are suffering prejudice because they are unable to go to court
Adv Zandile Mshololo
However, Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the NPA’s investigating directorate against corruption, said the authority was taking the matter on review to the Pretoria high court “as allegations made at the commission have no bearing on the matter before court”.
Khumalo is appearing in the Pretoria magistrate’s court with Maj-Gen Nozipho Madondo and Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the alleged appointment of an unqualified civilian to a senior post in the SAPS.
The accused approached the court to have their bail conditions relaxed after national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola lifted their suspensions when they were released on R10,000 bail. Their bail conditions prohibit them from working.
Zandile Mshololo, who represents the three accused, argued their bail conditions should be relaxed.
“My clients are suffering prejudice because they are unable to go to court,” she said.
Magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele postponed the matter to enable the state’s application to be heard in the high court.
NPA seeks review of magistrate’s recusal in police corruption case
Vusimuzi Mahlangu steps down from case against crime intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo after being subpoenaed to appear before Madlanga commission
Image: 123RF/Evgenyi Lastochkin
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the magistrate presiding over the corruption case of suspended crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo shouldn’t have recused himself amid from the case, as allegations made at the Madlanga commission have no bearing on the case.
Vusimuzi Mahlangu announced on Tuesday he would recuse himself because he had been subpoenaed to appear before the Madlanga commission, which is probing allegations of political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
However, Henry Mamothame, spokesperson for the NPA’s investigating directorate against corruption, said the authority was taking the matter on review to the Pretoria high court “as allegations made at the commission have no bearing on the matter before court”.
Khumalo is appearing in the Pretoria magistrate’s court with Maj-Gen Nozipho Madondo and Maj-Gen Josias Lekalakala on charges of fraud and corruption relating to the alleged appointment of an unqualified civilian to a senior post in the SAPS.
The accused approached the court to have their bail conditions relaxed after national police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola lifted their suspensions when they were released on R10,000 bail. Their bail conditions prohibit them from working.
Zandile Mshololo, who represents the three accused, argued their bail conditions should be relaxed.
“My clients are suffering prejudice because they are unable to go to court,” she said.
Magistrate Aubrey Mphahlele postponed the matter to enable the state’s application to be heard in the high court.
Sowetan
Matlala sent document to KZN Hawks head with multiple ID numbers for Ramaphosa
ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning front-page sauce into justice served
Political killings task team was not meant to be permanent, says Sibiya
‘You can’t say no’: Sibiya testifies on ministerial requests
MICHAEL AVERY: SA is morphing into Colombia as attack dogs stay leashed
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Matlala sent document to KZN Hawks head with multiple ID numbers for Ramaphosa
ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout
Secret witness testifies on Matlala and KZN Hawks head’s relationship
Officials want media and public barred from Madlanga commission
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning front-page sauce into justice ...
PBF forensic report urges referral to Madlanga commission after ‘orchestrated ...
Sibiya says seizure of his devices is meant to thwart him
Bheki Cele queries suicide theory at Nathi Mthethwa’s memorial service
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.