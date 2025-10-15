Turning talk into tangible action: Download the Sanlam B20 Policy Impact Special Report

The Sanlam ESG Barometer, in partnership with Business Day, featured a special edition this year focused on the B20 Policy Impact Special Report aligned with SA’s G20 presidency.

While the ESG Barometer has previously focused on ESG performance among listed companies in SA and Kenya, the 2025 edition focused on the real-world impact of B20 policy recommendations from the past three years, specifically analysing how these proposals transition from recommendations to G20 adoption and, ultimately, to concrete government actions and programmes.

By mapping this impact pathway, the report illustrates the critical role B20 recommendations play in global policy development and evolution.

The launch of the B20 Policy Impact Special Report, held on October 7 in Sandton, Johannesburg, unpacked what meaningful influence looks like in global governance and, more importantly, how African voices and priorities can be better reflected in the process.

Lyndon Barends, MD of Strategic Partnerships at Arena Holdings, the owner of Business Day, said ESG was no longer a compliance exercise, but could be a catalyst for economic growth. He said ESG outcomes must ultimately touch the lives of ordinary people and secure a better future for all.

Discussing the evolving role of ESG in global finance and the critical need for Africa to lead in this space, Paul Hanratty, Group CEO of Sanlam and chair of the B20 Employment & Education Task Force, said ESG considerations were now central to capital allocation, risk management, investor interest and building thriving societies.

Defining ESG as the collective effort to build economies that are sustainable, inclusive and governed with integrity, he said the goal of the report was to motivate for change and for its insights to be translated into measurable impact.

Indeed, the Sanlam ESG Barometer: B20 Policy Impact Special Report is intended to be a call to action for business leaders, policymakers and civil society to establish a blueprint for accountability, collaboration and tangible progress.