MADLANGA COMMISSION
Matlala sent document to KZN Hawks head with multiple ID numbers for Ramaphosa
A confidential witness at the Madlanga inquiry gave evidence about WhatsApp messages between Matlala, Senona and fraud investigator Calvin Rafadi
15 October 2025 - 12:10
Attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala sent a “confidential document” to the KwaZulu-Natal directorate for priority crime investigation (Hawks) provincial head Maj-Gen Lesetja Senona, with multiple identity numbers for President Cyril Ramaphosa, a secret witness testified before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.
The witness, whose identity is withheld from the public for safety reasons, gave evidence about WhatsApp messages between Matlala and Senona and fraud investigator Calvin Rafadi. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.