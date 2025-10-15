Half of SA’s coal workers face highest risk in energy transition
University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute study finds low-skilled employees in Mpumalanga stand to lose most as mine closures threaten local economies and jobs
Contract and low-skilled workers — who account for nearly half of SA’s coal workforce, especially in Mpumalanga municipalities — face the greatest risk as the country transitions to cleaner energy sources, a recent study by the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute finds.
The study, which analysed 47,000 workers across 33 coal mines using publicly available social and labour plans, tax records, and mine technical data, found that contract and semi-skilled employees are the most vulnerable. This is particularly in the Mpumalanga municipalities of Victor Khanye, Emalahleni, Steve Tshwete and Msukaligwa, where coal mining underpins local economies...
