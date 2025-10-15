SA could achieve significant development gains if its debt-servicing costs were cut to sustainable levels, according to new report by the African Centre for Economic Transformation (ACET).
The study, which models the effects of capping debt repayments at 5%, 10% and 14% of government revenue, argues that reducing debt-serving costs offers African countries a critical opportunity to address development gaps and accelerate progress toward Sustainable Development Goals...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.