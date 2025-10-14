National

WATCH LIVE: Madlanga commission of inquiry

14 October 2025 - 09:58
Media Houses Daily Maverick and News 24, which are opposing submissions by evidence leaders at the Madlanga commission to hold this week’s proceedings in camera, argue that the decision will have an effect on the media and the vast majority of South Africans.

Top cop Sibiya braced for arrest as corruption crackdown widens

Police raid deputy commissioner’s home as inquiries link him to neutralised political killings task team
National
4 days ago

NATASHA MARRIAN: Why would Mchunu opt for a chief of staff steeped in controversy?

Police minister Senzo Mchunu’s pick for chief adviser, Cedric Nkabinde, is curious given the latter’s past
Opinion
4 days ago

Mkhwanazi should retract claim I leaked data, says DA’s Dianne Kohler Barnard

Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the Madlanga commission that Kohler Barnard ‘was a criminal and part of a criminal syndicate’
National
1 week ago

Mkhwanazi alleges active surveillance of MPs and covert funds misuse in SAPS

Ad hoc committee opened hearings with amended witness statement detailing political interference, property purchases and intelligence leaks linked to ...
National
6 days ago

Senzo Mchunu unfazed by claims of political meddling

Suspended police minister says he’s ready to testify after being implicated in interference allegations
Politics
1 week ago
