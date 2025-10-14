Shadrack Sibiya admits PKTT was never formally disbanded
Testimony shows dockets were delayed by internal refusals, not misconduct, as committee examines chain-of-command failures
14 October 2025 - 11:15
Suspended deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt‑Gen Shadrack Sibiya has conceded before parliament’s ad hoc committee that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) was never formally disbanded, despite multiple directives, letters and public statements suggesting otherwise.
His testimony, under sustained questioning by evidence leader advocate Norman Arendse, showed significant contradictions between SAPS leadership, ministerial instructions and operational execution, raising constitutional and administrative concerns about the integrity of the disbandment process...
