MADLANGA COMMISSION
Secret witness testifies on Matlala and KZN Hawks head’s relationship
The witness picked up where Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo left off
14 October 2025 - 13:50
A secret witness testifying before the Madlanga commission has picked up where Crime Intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo left off, and is tracing the phone records of attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.
The commission investigating allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system resumed hearing testimony on Tuesday after an almost two-week halt. The commission’s hearings came to an abrupt pause when Khumalo became unwell on October 1 and could not give evidence. ..
