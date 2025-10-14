SA and UK join forces to boost infrastructure development
UK to provide technical expertise as department of public works gets to grips with backlog
14 October 2025 - 20:22
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson and UK minister of state for trade Sir Sir Chris Bryant have signed a memorandum of understanding on infrastructure collaboration between the two nations.
In terms of the memorandum the UK will provide SA with technical expertise on infrastructure initiatives, department spokesperson James de Villiers said. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.