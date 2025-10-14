Public protector asked to probe Gqeberha Afrisec settlement

DA mayoral candidate for Nelson Mandela Bay Retief Odendaal with councillor Jason Grobbelaar. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN.
The DA in the Eastern Cape wants public protector Kholeka Gcaleka to investigate a settlement agreement between the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and security firm Afrisec.
After a nine-year legal battle, the city and Afrisec reached a R26m settlement agreement in August after both parties withdrew their cases at the High Court in Gqeberha.
At the September 30 council meeting, former acting city manager Ted Pillay highlighted which areas of the budget would be cut to free up the R26m needed for the court-ordered settlement.
The budget amendments were made on projects such as legal services, plant maintenance, distribution network, security and Metro Police administration.
DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal said at a media briefing on Monday that the metro had spent R69m on 15-year-old security equipment worth no more than R3.3m.
“This equates to an overspend of about 2,000%,” he said. “All this while children are murdered, gang violence spirals out of control and vandalism wreaks havoc on public infrastructure.
“After a protracted court battle with Afrisec, which has already been paid [more than] R36m for equipment that has just sat collecting dust in a warehouse, the municipality has now also paid Afrisec a further R26m as part of an out-of-court settlement, on top of legal fees amounting to [more than] R6m.”
Odendaal said the settlement was funded by shifting money out of departments’ vacancy budgets, affecting their ability to fill critical service delivery roles.
The city reallocated R3.22m from a roads workshop and R5.43m from Metro Police, security and law enforcement to cover part of the settlement.
The list of 15-year-old equipment that the municipality is now able to use includes 260 cameras, switches, lightning protection rods, circuit breakers, cabling and servers.
“Security experts have confirmed that much of the equipment is now obsolete and probably only worth between R2.5m-R3.3m,” Odendaal said.
The municipality cut ties with Afrisec in 2016 and started legal action against the firm for R92m, which it believed it was owed.
Afrisec, on the other hand, said it was owed R22m by the city and filed a counterclaim in this amount.
Metal stands for cameras at the back of the traffic department. Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN.
The settlement means that despite an internal report stating that 250 CCTV cameras purchased and installed as part of the original agreement were not functional, Afrisec walks away with R26m.
In his letter to the public protector on Monday, Odendaal said the information he provided pointed to, at the very least, alleged gross maladministration, irregular expenditure and mismanagement of public funds which had led to a waste of taxpayer money.
Odendaal asked Gcaleka to investigate the procurement process and all payments made to Afrisec, and determine the full and true value of all goods and services rendered.
He also requested findings on any identified abuse of power, improper enrichment and maladministration as well as the motivation and legal basis for the out-of-court settlement and the justification for the substantial legal fees.
DA councillor Jason Grobbelaar denounced the metro for settling for outdated equipment.
“What we’ve settled for here is a list of equipment that’s over 15 years old, that’s somewhere locked up in a container, with the poles for those cameras scattered around at the Sidwell traffic department, rusted.
“Fifteen years ago, you had to use a scanner to scan something; now your cellphone has it built in. It’s the same with the cameras.The capabilities of cameras today have totally changed from the equipment that’s 15 years old. So there’s definitely a case here that needs to be investigated,” Grobbelaar said.
Afrisec MD Gary Johnson said: “A proper legal process was followed in the nine-year NMBM and Afrisec High Court case. The case was duly settled and the settlement made an order of court.”
Municipal spokesperson Sithembiso Soyaya said the city accepted responsibility for ensuring value for money in all procurement, litigation and restoration efforts.
He said restoring the equipment in question was not about preserving outdated assets for the sake of it, but about reclaiming public investments already made, putting them to use now and integrating them with new and upgraded systems.
“We are conducting assessments to ensure that only equipment that is safe, usable and effective is commissioned; obsolete components will be retired, replaced or upgraded as needed.”
Soyaya called on civil society, community leaders, business and law enforcement stakeholders to stop political points-scoring and actively support efforts to restore safety infrastructure.
“The municipality is acutely aware of the financial burden of legal settlements, restoration costs, and the impact on service delivery when budgets are reallocated.
“We commit to maximising every rand, conducting cost benefit analyses, minimising waste and ensuring that restoration and procurement are competitively priced, audited and transparent,” Soyaya said.
“Future budgets will seek to ring-fence funding specifically for anti-crime infrastructure and technology, so that essential safety and surveillance operations are not compromised by other demands,” he said.
Soyaya said the city planned to recommission usable surveillance cameras, servers, switches, cabling and associated infrastructure where safe and effective.
