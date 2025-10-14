Police to spend R1.1bn on 15 new helicopters as air fleet collapses
Only 11 of SAPS’s 38 aircraft are operational as ministry moves to rebuild capacity and boost fight against crime
14 October 2025 - 19:48
The police ministry plans to procure 15 new helicopters at an estimated cost of R1.1bn to rebuild its depleted air fleet and strengthen operations against organised crime.
The procurement, confirmed in a parliamentary response to Rise Mzansi MP Makashule Gana by acting police minister Firoz Cachalia, comes amid growing alarm over the state of the SAPS air wing...
