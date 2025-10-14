I confronted Maumela over graft scandal, says Ramaphosa
President stays mum on personal acquaintance with alleged Tembisa Hospital kingpin
President Cyril Ramaphosa said he personally confronted alleged Tembisa Hospital kingpin Hangwani Maumela over corruption claims but stopped short of confirming any personal acquaintance with him.
A Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation has identified Maumela as one of three syndicates behind the looting of R2bn from Tembisa Hospital (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-09-29-three-syndicates-stole-r2bn-from-tembisa-hospital-siu-probe-shows/) through a complex web of corruption and fraud. The SIU’s interim report names the Maumela syndicate as the largest beneficiary, securing about R816m in tenders and linked to dozens of front companies...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.