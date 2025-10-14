Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana failed to declare R36m income over 10 years to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) and more than R2m in capital gains, records from the revenue authority show.
Montana, now an MP for the MK Party and a key ally of former president Jacob Zuma, is stuck in a legal battle to pay the tax debt, which has ballooned to R55m with interest and penalties. ..
