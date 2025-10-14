Deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE.
Deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya says his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi turned sour at the time of the arrest of the alleged murderers of rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.
Sibiya is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system made by Mkhwanazi, where he was implicated in interfering in police investigations.
Asked about his relationship with Mkhwanazi, Sibiya said: “I’ve had a good working relationship with Mkhwanazi for years. The only issue came after the arrest of the alleged murderers of AKA. That’s where the difference came in, and it was not meant to be a big issue.”
He said he was in Cape Town for an operation with former police minister Bheki Cele when Cele asked for an update on the case. He called the KwaZulu-Natal deputy police commissioner to get details, and that was when things deteriorated.
“Cele came to ask if the people arrested were the right people, and I assured him. Then he asked to be briefed.
He added that Mkhwanazi’s tone was aggressive, which he did not take kindly to.
“[Mkhwanazi] then sent me a long message saying he was disappointed and he was responsible for what was happening in KwaZulu-Natal. I was banned for matters in KwaZulu-Natal while I am supposed to be overseeing matters of national security.”
Good relationship with Mkhwanazi until AKA-related arrests, says Sibiya
‘I’ve had a good working relationship with Mkhwanazi for years. The only issue came after the arrest of the alleged murderers of AKA’
Deputy national police commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya says his relationship with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi turned sour at the time of the arrest of the alleged murderers of rapper Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA.
Sibiya is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating allegations of corruption in the criminal justice system made by Mkhwanazi, where he was implicated in interfering in police investigations.
Asked about his relationship with Mkhwanazi, Sibiya said: “I’ve had a good working relationship with Mkhwanazi for years. The only issue came after the arrest of the alleged murderers of AKA. That’s where the difference came in, and it was not meant to be a big issue.”
He said he was in Cape Town for an operation with former police minister Bheki Cele when Cele asked for an update on the case. He called the KwaZulu-Natal deputy police commissioner to get details, and that was when things deteriorated.
“Cele came to ask if the people arrested were the right people, and I assured him. Then he asked to be briefed.
He added that Mkhwanazi’s tone was aggressive, which he did not take kindly to.
“[Mkhwanazi] then sent me a long message saying he was disappointed and he was responsible for what was happening in KwaZulu-Natal. I was banned for matters in KwaZulu-Natal while I am supposed to be overseeing matters of national security.”
The hearing continues.
TimesLIVE
Recusal dispute stalls Sibiya hearing into unit disbandment
‘You can’t say no’: Sibiya testifies on ministerial requests
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sibiya and Mchunu to face ad hoc committee
EDITORIAL: Lamborghinis and legal tests: turning front-page sauce into justice served
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PBF forensic report urges referral to Madlanga commission after ‘orchestrated ...
Officials want media and public barred from Madlanga commission
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.