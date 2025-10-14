BREAKING NEWS: Gauteng health boss suspended over Tembisa hospital looting

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi, who has described the wholesale looting of Tembisa hospital as damning and disturbing, placed the head of the provincial health department, Lesiba Arnold Malotana, on suspension on Tuesday with immediate effect.
Malotana has become the first casualty of the Tembisa hospital corruption uncovered by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) that saw at least three syndicates and several smaller groups systemically looting procurement budgets, converting purchase orders and service contracts into steady revenue streams for private intermediaries and pliant officials.
Whistle-blower Babita Deokaran was assassinated in August 2021 after sounding the alarm about corruption at the hospital.
An SIU investigation has identified controversial tenderpreneur Hangwani Maumela as one of three syndicates behind the looting of R2bn from Tembisa hospital through a complex web of corruption and fraud.
The SIU’s interim report names the Maumela syndicate as the largest beneficiary, securing about R816m in tenders and linked to dozens of front companies.
Luxury properties in Hartbeespoort, Sandton, Zimbali and Cape Town have been traced to the network and frozen by SIU investigators. High-end vehicles, including Lamborghinis and a Bentley Continental, and even leisure assets such as a boat, have been seized.
Last week the SIU raided the luxury home of Maumela in Sandton where three Lamborghinis, expensive furniture and art were seized.
Malotana’s suspension comes a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, sought to distance the president from Maumela, saying they were not related. That was after a video surfaced showing Ramaphosa outside Maumela’s Sandton home on Oxford Avenue.
“We note the ongoing desperate attempts to continue perpetuating this falsehood to link this gentleman to the president. Just before the president was appointed deputy president, he instructed his immediate family to immediately stop any business with the state. Maumela was not part of the family gathering,” he said.
“We reject the narrative that seeks to link his existence to the president.”
‘Investigate without fear or favour’
During the media briefing on Monday, Magwenya said Ramaphosa had called on law-enforcement agencies to accelerate their investigation into the Tembisa hospital looting to expedite the arrest of those implicated, “without fear or favour”.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Gauteng provincial government said it reaffirmed its full support for the work of the SIU and other law-enforcement agencies: “We remain steadfast in our commitment to root out maladministration and to uphold the highest standards of accountability and ethical leadership.”
Lesufi had appointed Dr Darion Barclay as the acting departmental head. Barclay currently leads the department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs and his appointment was aimed at highlighting the “importance of prioritising seamless service delivery”, among others. On Thursday, the premier’s office was expected to make public the signed performance agreements of all MECs.
Meanwhile, the SIU investigation identified at least 207 service providers that traded with Tembisa Hospital and has so far referred 108 matters to the provincial health department for administrative and disciplinary action. The SIU has also compiled evidence that R122m in corrupt payments flowed to officials.
BREAKING NEWS: Gauteng health boss suspended over Tembisa hospital looting
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi suspended Lesiba Arnold Malotana on Tuesday with immediate effect
Ramaphosa not related to Hangwani Maumela, says spokesperson
Tembisa Hospital probe unmasks R2bn mafia-style looting
POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: SIU to release interim findings on Tembisa hospital corruption
