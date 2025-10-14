ANC member Suleiman Carrim linked to R1.5m SAPS contract payout
Secret witness tells Madlanga commission Carrim received money from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
14 October 2025 - 20:03
Businessperson and ANC member Suleiman Carrim was paid R1.5m by attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala after his company was paid for a contract by the SA Police Service (SAPS), a secret witness testified before the Madlanga commission on Tuesday.
The witness, whose identity has been withheld from the public for safety reasons, continued where crime intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo left off. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.