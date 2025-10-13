ad hoc committee
‘You can’t say no’: Sibiya testifies on ministerial requests
Deputy commissioner testifies that despite having top-secret clearance he was excluded from political killings task team operations
Suspended deputy national commissioner Shadrack Sibiya — testifying under protest after a two-hour recusal standoff (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-10-13-recusal-dispute-stalls-sibiya-hearing-into-unit-disbandment/) — told parliament’s ad hoc committee the political killings task team (PKTT) was kept out of his command, its dockets were centralised and operational decisions were made outside formal police channels.
His testimony contradicts assertions made by KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and others, producing two competing narratives that the committee set up to prove allegations of criminal interference in the justice system must reconcile. ..
