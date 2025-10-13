National

WATCH LIVE: Shadrack Sibiya appears before ad hoc parliamentary committee

13 October 2025 - 13:45
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Deputy police national commissioner for crime intelligence Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya is appearing before parliament’s ad hoc committee probing the disbandment of the political killings task team.

The hearing is Sibiya’s first chance to respond to allegations against him.

PBF forensic report urges referral to Madlanga commission after ‘orchestrated disinformation campaign’

ANC’s business arm says fabricated posts were used to link Gwen Ramokgopa to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
National
10 hours ago

Officials want media and public barred from Madlanga commission

Evidence leaders have requested in-camera sessions as the commission hears sensitive testimony
National
4 hours ago

Sibiya says seizure of his devices is meant to thwart him

’Search warrant alluded to money laundering and corruption’
National
3 days ago

Bheki Cele queries suicide theory at Nathi Mthethwa’s memorial service

Former police minister questions official account, citing conflicting reports from French authorities and delays in clearing SA detectives
National
3 days ago

BRIEFING ROOM: Raids, revelations, 3% levy and AI test

Big ambitions are running headlong with weak oversight, and this week's dispatch shows how that mismatch will decide whether policy becomes progress ...
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Medical tax credits limits to be imposed, with ...
National
2.
Port of Gauteng plan targets major cut in N3 ...
National
3.
Right to strike in SA will be unchanged, no ...
National / Labour
4.
Sars’ R4.8bn lawsuit against Sasfin ‘could ...
National
5.
SA life expectancy slips as lifestyle diseases ...
National / Health

Related Articles

POLITICAL WEEK AHEAD: Sibiya and Mchunu to face ad hoc committee

Politics

Officials want media and public barred from Madlanga commission

National

Sibiya says seizure of his devices is meant to thwart him

National

EDITORIAL: Was the PA probe into Kunene a farce?

Opinion / Editorials

Bheki Cele queries suicide theory at Nathi Mthethwa’s memorial service

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.