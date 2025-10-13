Recusal dispute stalls Sibiya hearing into unit disbandment
Ad hoc committee pauses evidence after contest over MPs who filed criminal complaints; Speaker and Parliamentary Services asked to advise on impartiality and recusals
13 October 2025 - 14:19
Deputy national police commissioner Lt‑Gen Shadrack Sibiya appeared before an ad hoc parliamentary committee on allegations arising from the disbandment of the political killings task team (PKTT)
However, the hearing was disrupted by an unresolved dispute over recusals and conflicts of interest that left the committee unable to reach immediate procedural conclusions...
