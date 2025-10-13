Ramaphosa not related to Hangwani Maumela, says spokesperson
SIU identifies tenderpreneur as one of three syndicates behind the looting of Tembisa Hospital
13 October 2025 - 18:10
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, has distanced the president from controversial tenderpreneur Hangwani Maumela, saying they are not related.
This is after a video surfaced showing Ramaphosa outside the home of Maumela in Sandton, which was raided by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) last week. Three Lamborghinis, expensive furniture and art were seized. ..
