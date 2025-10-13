PBF forensic report urges referral to Madlanga commission after ‘orchestrated disinformation campaign’
ANC’s business arm says fabricated posts were used to link Gwen Ramokgopa to Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala
A forensic report commissioned by the Progressive Business Forum (PBF) — the business arm of the ANC — has called for its findings to be formally submitted to the Madlanga commission after what it calls a “co-ordinated and deliberate disinformation campaign” targeting senior figures in the party’s fundraising wing.
The PBF investigation found that fake social media accounts, cloned mobile numbers and fabricated news posts were used to spread false claims linking Gwen Ramokgopa, the ANC’s treasurer general and PBF chairperson, and her associates to businessman Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, who faces corruption and money-laundering charges...
