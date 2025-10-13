New study urges SA to mimic Namibia’s oil appetite
FTI Consulting says a regional hub can provide a strategic opportunity for SA to derive economic value from the Namibian boom
13 October 2025 - 05:00
A study commissioned by US-based EnerGeo Alliance says recent discoveries in Namibia’s Orange Basin present SA with a “unique opportunity” to derisk its own upstream development and add billions of rand to GDP annually.
The study, conducted by FTI Consulting, said SA should seize the opportunities, consider establishing a sovereign wealth fund modelled on Norway’s successful approach and invest in non-resource sectors of the economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.