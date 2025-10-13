nhi
Medical tax credits limits to be imposed, with high-income earners in the crosshairs
Talks under way with the Treasury over thresholds on medical tax credits, Crisp tells MPs
13 October 2025 - 05:00
The department of health is working with the National Treasury on the imposition of thresholds for medical tax credits before the introduction of the National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme.
This is likely to affect only high-income earners in the short term as the department stressed in a court affidavit last month what was planned were “modest changes impacting high income earners only”...
