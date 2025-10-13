Mantashe pushes ahead with Karoo seismic survey despite fracking fears
State is reviving Karoo Basin gas exploration, which critics warn could reopen the door to shale fracking
13 October 2025 - 05:00
Mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe is forging ahead with plans to conduct SA’s first large-scale seismic survey in five decades in the south-central Karoo, a process that could lead to fracking activities in the area.
The last time the state went in search of gas in the Karoo Basin was in the 1960s and 1970s when the then state-owned company Southern Oil Exploration Corporation (Soekor) went a similar route — an exercise it abandoned onshore when it made no significant discoveries...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.