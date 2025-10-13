Court dismisses Mantashe’s bid to scrap parts of Zondo report
Minister’s team failed to get the required consent from the appeal court for the application
13 October 2025 - 17:38
Minister Gwede Mantashe’s legal bid to have parts of former chief justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report scrapped has failed in the high court in Johannesburg.
Mantashe lodged a legal review application asking the court to set aside Zondo’s recommendation that he be investigated for corruption. Judge Fiona Dippenaar dismissed his case on Monday...
