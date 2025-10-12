National

Sars hits back at Lucky Montana over fraud claims and R55m in unpaid taxes

Revenue service fires back after ex-Prasa CEO lays charges against commissioner Edward Kieswetter

12 October 2025 - 19:02
by TIMESLIVE
Sars revealed that Lucky Montana had on numerous occasions failed to submit his income tax returns, thereby breaking the law. Picture: VELI NHLAPO
The SA Revenue Service (Sars) has hit back at former Prasa CEO Lucky Montana after he revealed he had laid criminal charges against Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

Sars released a scathing response to Montana on Saturday after the former executive-turned-politician reportedly accused Kieswetter and other Sars officials of fraudulently doctoring a fake court judgment to justify a hefty tax bill.

In the statement, the revenue service warned Montana against spreading false claims about the entity.

“Mr Tshepo Lucky Montana, a member of parliament, initiated a public attack on Sars in recent days via the news agency Independent Online.”

Sars revealed that Montana had on numerous occasions failed to submit his income tax returns, thereby breaking the law.

“Mr Montana failed to submit his income tax returns in respect of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 years of assessment.

“Mr Montana was formally notified of this on November 5 2020. In the ordinary course and by operation of law, as with any other taxpayer under audit, Mr Montana was requested to provide information for the audit by no later than December 4 2020.

Mr Montana failed to submit his income tax returns in respect of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 years of assessment
Sars 

“Mr Montana requested, and Sars granted him, an extension to submit the required relevant material and information by February 1 2021.

“Mr Montana then failed to deliver the requested documentation. This is a contravention of the law.”

Sars said Montana had offered to pay Sars R5m to settle his more than R55m tax debt.

“On August 8 2025, Mr Montana submitted a compromise offer to Sars, offering the sum of about R5.4m to satisfy the total tax debt outstanding, which currently stands at R55.1m.”

Sars said the former Prasa CEO could not publicly attack the institution and at the same time ask for favours from it.

“It is therefore untenable for Mr Montana to publicly attack Sars and its officials while simultaneously seeking a compromise of a tax debt he accepts.”

