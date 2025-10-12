Ramaphosa hails Mthethwa as fearless activist who chose sacrifice over silence

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the eulogy at Nathi Mthethwa's funeral on Sunday. Picture: SANDILE NDLOVU
President Cyril Ramaphosa has described the life of activism as uncomfortable and often dangerous but deeply human and one to which Nathi Mthethwa had devoted himself.
“In essence, the doctrine about activism is — even if I don't benefit, I will fight for others to be free. Even if I am afraid, I will not be silent. Even if I fall, the struggle will go on.
“He knew from an early age that the path of activism he had chosen was a difficult one and that it would involve sacrifice,” Ramaphosa said while delivering the eulogy at Mthethwa’s funeral on Sunday.
According to Ramaphosa, Mthethwa, who was the ambassador to France, was an unapologetic activist whose courage, conviction and compassion helped steer the nation towards freedom and justice.
He refused to accept the injustices of apartheid, said Ramaphosa.
“Faced with laws that sought to divide, demean and destroy, he responded not with resignation but with resolve.
“Whether organising workers at the Just Juice factory, organising underground meetings, mobilising young people, offering comfort where there was despair or organising for peaceful resistance, he placed himself on the front lines — not because he sought glory, but because he believed in the correctness of our struggle for freedom and the dignity of every person,” he said.
Ramaphosa said Mthethwa didn’t give up on activism post-apartheid.
“He understood that freedom meant not only fighting for democracy but also building institutions, delivering services and protecting rights. Freedom without delivery is betrayal. Those in government must see public service as a duty, not a reward.”
Continuing with the eulogy, Ramaphosa said Mthethwa was an advocate of culture, heritage and identity.
“As minister of arts, culture & sport, his work spoke to more than just policy.
“He believed in the power of culture to heal, to unite, to affirm who we are, people of many languages and many traditions, yet one nation. He believed in giving young people space to shine,” Ramaphosa said.
He said Mthethwa spoke out against gender-based violence and opened victim empowerment facilities at police stations during his tenure as police minister.
ANC MP Malusi Gigaba described Mthethwa as “a reliable comrade and friend” who never bowed to oppression.
He said the loss of Mthethwa is a wound that cuts too deep.
Mthethwa’s eldest son said the family trusts that the collaborative effort between French law enforcement agents and the SAPS will provide clarity on his death.
Mkhululi Mthethwa was speaking to Newzroom Afrika outside the family homestead. He said the family has always been in support of an investigation into his father’s death.
“We had always welcomed the decision by the SA Police Service and the government. We were never opposed to it. As a family, if the government and the SAPS send representatives, we welcome that, as it shows they value my father’s contributions and they too want to get clarity on the matter.”
It was reported earlier this week that the government had reduced the size of the SAPS investigating team from an initial five members to one. Mkhululi said the family was not informed why the number had been reduced but remained thankful nonetheless.
“As to the reasons why it was reduced to one, I can’t comment on that because we don’t know the technicalities of the matter.”
He said it has been difficult to fully grasp the manner in which his father died, saying he trusts the investigations will provide more clarity.
“We trust the French authorities will do what is necessary and give us a full report. If the investigations continue, let it be; we will deduce from those conclusions.”
TimesLive reported last week that national police commissioner Fannie Masemola had requested police minister Firoz Cachalia to send a five-member SAPS team to Paris to investigate the death.
Methethwa, whose body was repatriated on Friday, was found dead earlier this month with his phone last traced to the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. French media reports speculated that he had fallen from a building in Paris in what was believed to have been a suicide.
"Whether organising workers at the Just Juice factory, organising underground meetings, mobilising young people, offering comfort where there was despair or organising for peaceful resistance, he placed himself on the front lines — not because he sought glory, but because he believed in the correctness of our struggle for freedom and the dignity of every person," he said.
Ramaphosa said Mthethwa didn't give up on activism post-apartheid.
"He understood that freedom meant not only fighting for democracy but also building institutions, delivering services and protecting rights. Freedom without delivery is betrayal. Those in government must see public service as a duty, not a reward."
Continuing with the eulogy, Ramaphosa said Mthethwa was an advocate of culture, heritage and identity.
"As minister of arts, culture & sport, his work spoke to more than just policy.
"He believed in the power of culture to heal, to unite, to affirm who we are, people of many languages and many traditions, yet one nation. He believed in giving young people space to shine," Ramaphosa said.
He said Mthethwa spoke out against gender-based violence and opened victim empowerment facilities at police stations during his tenure as police minister.
ANC MP Malusi Gigaba described Mthethwa as "a reliable comrade and friend" who never bowed to oppression.
He said the loss of Mthethwa is a wound that cuts too deep.
Mthethwa's eldest son said the family trusts that the collaborative effort between French law enforcement agents and the SAPS will provide clarity on his death.
Mkhululi Mthethwa was speaking to Newzroom Afrika outside the family homestead. He said the family has always been in support of an investigation into his father's death.
"We had always welcomed the decision by the SA Police Service and the government. We were never opposed to it. As a family, if the government and the SAPS send representatives, we welcome that, as it shows they value my father's contributions and they too want to get clarity on the matter."
It was reported earlier this week that the government had reduced the size of the SAPS investigating team from an initial five members to one. Mkhululi said the family was not informed why the number had been reduced but remained thankful nonetheless.
"As to the reasons why it was reduced to one, I can't comment on that because we don't know the technicalities of the matter."
He said it has been difficult to fully grasp the manner in which his father died, saying he trusts the investigations will provide more clarity.
"We trust the French authorities will do what is necessary and give us a full report. If the investigations continue, let it be; we will deduce from those conclusions."
TimesLive reported last week that national police commissioner Fannie Masemola had requested police minister Firoz Cachalia to send a five-member SAPS team to Paris to investigate the death.
Methethwa, whose body was repatriated on Friday, was found dead earlier this month with his phone last traced to the vicinity of the Bois de Boulogne in Paris. French media reports speculated that he had fallen from a building in Paris in what was believed to have been a suicide.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.